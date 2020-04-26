Coronavirus pandemic | Rickshaw, cab drivers should be paid Rs 5,000: Chavan

In a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Chavan said there are 10.6 lakh rickshaw drivers and 2.75 lakh taxi drivers with permits in the state.
Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan demanded on Saturday that the Maharashtra government should pay Rs 5,000 per month as unemployment allowance to rickshaw and taxi drivers who have valid permits.
They are facing hardship because of lockdown to contain coronavirus, he said, pointing out that the Delhi government has decided to give taxi and rickshaw drivers Rs 5,000.
"The Maharashtra government should follow suit just as it has decided to pay Rs 2,000 to construction workers," he said. "As per the World Bank, the definition of below poverty line is (income of) Rs 144 per day.
