Coronavirus pandemic | Restrictions on movement of people to combat coronavirus threat continues in Kashmir

Restrictions on the movement and assembly of people in Kashmir to contain the spread of the coronavirus continued for the 24th consecutive day on Saturday, officials said. They said the curbs have been tightened across the Valley in the wake of the surge in the number of COVID-19 positive cases.

The security forces have sealed off main roads in the valley and erected barriers at several places to check the unwanted movement of the people and to enforce the lockdown, the officials said.

They said only persons with valid passes were allowed to move.

The markets across the valley were shut and public transport was off the roads with only pharmacies and groceries allowed to open, they added.

Educational institutions across Kashmir are closed, while all public places including gymnasiums, parks, clubs and restaurants were shut down more than a week before the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While the Prime Minister announced the country-wide lock down on the evening of March 24, the union territory administration here had on March 22 announced a lock down across Jammu and Kashmir till 31 March as part of its efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The administration said the essential services including healthcare personnel have been exempted from the restrictions.

Restrictions were first imposed in many parts of the valley on March 19 to contain the spread of the virus. The measures were taken after the detection of the first positive case of coronavirus in the valley.

The total number of positive cases in the union territory has risen to 207 -- out of which 168 were in Kashmir and 39 in Jammu.

While four patients have died in Jammu and Kashmir, six have recovered.

More than 46,000 people have been kept under surveillance including those who are either in government established quarantine facilities or in home isolation.

"46,158 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance in Jammu and Kashmir.7,726 persons have been kept in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 415 in hospital quarantine, 197 in hospital isolation and 27,891 under home surveillance. Besides, 9,925 persons have completed their 28-day surveillance period," the officials said.