Coronavirus pandemic | Relief for airlines as SC says there is no need to keep middle seat vacant

The Supreme Court on June 26 said there is no need to keep the middle seat in flights vacant during the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.

The top court upheld a High Court of Bombay order which held that adequate safety measures had been deployed for the safety and health of passengers.

Air India pilot Deven Kanani had challenge the Bombay High Court order that permitted airlines to continue offering the middle seat on domestic flights.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had submitted that expert committee recommendations on safety and health have been incorporated, CNBC-TV18 reported.