Coronavirus pandemic | Recovered COVID-19 patients keep testing positive for months, says BMC

In most stories of coronavirus recoveries, we have heard that the patient’s symptoms start disappearing after receiving about two to three weeks of treatment. Their COVID-19 test results also come negative.

However, the officials of Mumbai’s civic body -- Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) -- have informed that hundreds of COVID-19 patients in the city had to remain hospitalised for months as they kept testing positive for the virus.

As per a Hindustan Times report, civic officials said that though more than one lakh coronavirus patients have recovered in Mumbai and been discharged from hospitals, there were hundreds who needed hospitalisation for up to four months.



As per the BMC, these COVID-19 patients kept testing positive despite recovering completely from the disease. These were reportedly mostly patients who had other health issues.



The Mumbai civic body officials believe the viral load of the infection, which stays in the body despite a clinical recovery, to be the reason behind this prolonged positivity. Though cured of COVID-19, such patients are not sent home until they test COVID-19 negative, since they have other ailments that may worsen without medical supervision.

The Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri East has admitted as many as 8,000 serious and complicated COVID-19 cases since the pandemic outbreak, of which, 15 percent had to remain hospitalised for more than a month.

Dr Balkrishna Adsul, Dean, Seven Hills Hospital, said: “We have been treating (COVID-19) patients, who have comorbidities like kidney ailment or any other chronic disease. They are kept in the hospital for a long period because they tested positive despite recovering and showing no symptoms. These are not youngsters but those who are above 60 years of age…. One of the many reasons they are not discharged is that there is also fear in the minds of patients and their families to not take them home when they test positive.”

There are around 19,000 active cases in Mumbai at present and the COVID-19 fatality rate in the city is 5.44 percent.