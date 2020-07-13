App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 10:23 AM IST

Coronavirus pandemic | Record spike of 28,701 COVID-19 cases takes India's tally to 8.7 lakh

India's COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 63.01 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

India witnessed yet another record single-day jump of 28,701 COVID-19 cases, pushing its tally to 8.7 lakh on July 13. The death toll climbed to 23,174 with 500 people succumbing to the infection, according to data from the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of recoveries stands at 5,53,470, while there are 3,01,609 active cases of the novel coronavirus infection presently in the country and one person has migrated, the updated data at 8.00 am showed.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

"Thus, around 63.01 percent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.

The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

This was the fourth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases in the country have increased by more than 26,000.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 1,18,06,256 samples had been tested for COVID-19 till July 12, of these 2,19,103 samples were tested on July 13.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Jul 13, 2020 10:02 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

