Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 10:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Record single-day spike of 40,425 COVID-19 cases in India; tally crosses 11 lakh

This is the fifth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases in India have increased by more than 30,000 and the first time that the single-day spike has crossed the 40,000-mark

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

India witnessed a record single-day jump of 40,425 COVID-19 cases, pushing the overall tally past the 11-lakh mark on July 20. The death toll due to the disease rose to 27,497 with 681 fatalities reported in one day.

The total number of recoveries crossed 7 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The data updated at 8.00 am on July 20 showed that the total confirmed COVID-19 cases stand at 11,18,043.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

With more than 3.1 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections so far, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,70,693) and Delhi (1,22,793).

Check the full state-wise tally here

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 11-lakh mark, just three days after it crossed the 10-lakh mark.

There are 3,90,459 active cases in the country, while 7,00,086 people have recovered and one person has migrated.

The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

This is the fifth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 30,000 and the first time that the single-day spike has crossed the 40,000-mark.

First Published on Jul 20, 2020 10:20 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

