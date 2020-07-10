App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2020 10:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Record single-day jump of 26,506 COVID-19 cases in India

India's COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 62.4 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

India witnessed yet another record single-day jump of 26,506 COVID-19 cases on July 10, pushing its tally to 7.93 lakh. The death toll climbed to 21,604 with 475 people succumbing to the infection, according to data from the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of recoveries stands at 4,95,513, while there are currently 2,76,685 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, the updated data at 8.00 am showed.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Close

"Thus, around 62.42 percent of patients have recovered so far," an official said. The total number of confirmed cases included foreigners.

related news

Of the 475 deaths, 219  are from Maharashtra, 65 from Tamil Nadu, 45 from Delhi, 27 from West Bengal, 17 from Uttar Pradesh, 16 from Karnataka, 15 from Gujarat, 13 from Andhra Pradesh, 9 from Rajasthan, eight from Bihar, seven from Telangana, six from Assam, five each from Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, four from Odisha and one from Chhattisgarh, Goa, Jhakhand and Meghalaya.

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Jul 10, 2020 10:18 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.