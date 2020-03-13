App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 08:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | India’s first victim was a known case of Hypertension and Asthma: Health Ministry

It was earlier reported that the Karnataka man was the first in India to die of coronavirus.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The 76-year-old man from Karnataka, who happens to be the first reported death due to coronavirus in India, has died due to comorbidity, the Health Ministry has confirmed. At the same time, he was also diagnosed with COVID-19.

It was earlier reported that the Karnataka man was the first in India to die of coronavirus.

As per the Health Ministry, the man visited Saudi Arabia from January 29 to February 29. He was a known case of Hypertension and Asthma. He reached back to Hyderabad on February 29 and went to Kalaburgi.

While he was asymptomatic on his return, he developed symptoms of fever and cough on March 6. One private doctor visited him at his home and treated him there.

related news

Catch coronavirus LIVE Updates

On March 9, the symptoms got aggravated and he was shifted to a private hospital in Kalaburgi. In this private hospital he was provisionally diagnosed as “mid zone Viral Pneumonia” and “suspected COVID-19”.

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu in a tweet said necessary contact tracing, isolation and other measures as per protocol were being taken.

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 08:00 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #World News

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.