Coronavirus pandemic | India’s first victim was a known case of Hypertension and Asthma: Health Ministry

The 76-year-old man from Karnataka, who happens to be the first reported death due to coronavirus in India, has died due to comorbidity, the Health Ministry has confirmed. At the same time, he was also diagnosed with COVID-19.

It was earlier reported that the Karnataka man was the first in India to die of coronavirus.

As per the Health Ministry, the man visited Saudi Arabia from January 29 to February 29. He was a known case of Hypertension and Asthma. He reached back to Hyderabad on February 29 and went to Kalaburgi.

While he was asymptomatic on his return, he developed symptoms of fever and cough on March 6. One private doctor visited him at his home and treated him there.

On March 9, the symptoms got aggravated and he was shifted to a private hospital in Kalaburgi. In this private hospital he was provisionally diagnosed as “mid zone Viral Pneumonia” and “suspected COVID-19”.

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu in a tweet said necessary contact tracing, isolation and other measures as per protocol were being taken.