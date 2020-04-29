App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 10:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic: RBI employees contribute Rs 7.30 crore to PM-CARES Fund

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said its employees have decided to contribute salary of one or more days totalling Rs 7.30 crore towards the PM-CARES Fund.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said its employees have decided to contribute salary of one or more days totalling Rs 7.30 crore towards the PM-CARES Fund.

To help people affected by any kind of emergency or distress situation like the one posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has set up a public charitable trust named Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) to receive contributions from various sources, the central bank said in a statement.

"Responding to the call to support this noble cause, the employees of the Reserve Bank have decided to contribute one or more days salary to the PM-CARES Fund," the RBI said.

Close

The total contribution from the employees amounting to Rs 7.30 crore is being remitted to the PM-CARES Fund, it said.

related news

The COVID-19 pandemic and the related dislocation in normal economic activity have severely affected economically weaker sections of the society and their means of livelihood.

Also read: Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 29, 2020 10:33 am

tags #coronavirus #India #PM Fund #RBI

most popular

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.