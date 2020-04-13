App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 01:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Ramky Enviro Engineers to contribute Rs 10 cr to govt relief funds

The company will be making contributions to Chief Ministers' relief funds in the two states besides providing personal protective equipment (PPE) and additional materials.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Environment management services provider Ramky Enviro Engineers (REEL) on Monday said it will contribute to Rs 10 crore to help combat coronavirus pandemic in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The company will be making contributions to Chief Ministers' relief funds in the two states besides providing personal protective equipment (PPE) and additional materials, it said in a statement.

The contributions are an extension of REEL's ongoing efforts to combat the impact of COVID-19 on communities, which comprises Rs 3 crore cheque as well as a supply of Rs 7 crore worth PPEs and any additional materials/support needed for the cause, it added.

The company said it has delivered the financial contributions to Telangana CM K Chandra Shekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

REEL Managing Director M Goutham Reddy said, "The coronavirus outbreak has impacted countless lives and has created an unprecedented need to band together against an invisible enemy. Containing the spread of the virus requires the active participation and mobilisation of resources from every quarter."

REEL said it has developed a comprehensive plan to ensure a number of critical services continue through the foreseeable future, which include waste collection, treatment and disposal, hospital waste management and hazardous waste disposal from industries.

"Furthermore, as a gesture of respect and recognition of workers' hard work during these challenging times, REEL will provide additional benefits to its over 20,000 frontline employees and workers, including insurance and additional allowances worth Rs 10 crore," the company said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 12:59 pm

