App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2020 09:00 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Rajasthan issues fresh lockdown guidelines to start industries from April 20

These instructions have been issued in the order of the Union Home Ministry directions issued on April 15.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Rajasthan government has issued new guidelines for the COVID-19 lockdown to allow industries and enterprises to operate from April 20. These instructions have been issued in the order of the Union Home Ministry directions issued on April 15.

According to these guidelines, such industries/enterprises can be started which are located in rural areas (which are located outside the limits of municipalities and municipal corporations) or industrial areas established in municipalities/municipal areas, export based industries or Special Economic Zones (SEZs) where movement is controlled and adequate arrangements are made to accommodate workers in their factory premises or nearby areas.

Arrangements will be made for movement passes for the identified vehicles for transportation to the industries/enterprises established in these areas to bring their workers (as per the minimum requirement) to the factory premises.

Close
These passes will be given by the Regional Manager of RIICO in the RIICO industrial areas and GM (DIC) in other areas. For this, applications can be made either online or on the RajCop Citizen Mobile App or offline. Already existing or approved industries will be able to operate as before and their passes will also remain valid.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 19, 2020 08:00 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Rajasthan

most popular

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.