Coronavirus pandemic | Railways revenue from ticket sale down by Rs 450 crore in March

The revenue earned by Indian Railways by means of ticket sales has nosedived due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in India.

With travel restrictions and advisories in place, the occupancy in several trains had sunk so low that the railways had to cancelled more than 200 trains.

The deadly novel coronavirus that has killed nearly 8,000 people across the globe, including five in India, is highly contagious and is spreading through human contact. The best way to contain further spread of the disease is to avoid crowded places including public transport.

This explains why the Indian Railways earned Rs 450 crore less in revenue between March 1 and March 18, compared to last year’s figure during the same period.

According to a Times of India report, Railway Ministry officials themselves have suspended all concessions to avoid an overcrowding inside trains and appealed to citizens to avoid non-essential travel. Senior citizens will also not be able to buy tickets at a subsidised rate during this period of crisis.

A railway ministry official has clarified that only 15 of the 53 types of concessions that were provided can be availed now. The rest will remain suspended until further notice. This will apply to both reserved and unreserved category tickets that will be purchased starting March 20 morning.

However, for tickets that were purchased at 00.00 hours on March 20, 2020, no difference in fare will be collected during their time of travel.