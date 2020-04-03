Coronavirus pandemic | Railways offers to help e-tailers supply essential items: Report

Indian Railways may provide on-demand parcel train services to e-commerce players to help the supply of essential items during the nationwide lockdown, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Retailers, both online marketplaces and brick-and-mortar stores, have struggled to supply essential items during the 21-day lockdown due to logistical issues and shortage of staff.

On April 2, The railways ministry said industries, e-commerce companies and all interested groups, organisations, individuals and prospective loaders could approach zonal level officers and seek assistance, The Economic Times reported.

All major ecommerce companies have been contacted, an official told the publication.

“Zonal railways are reaching out to prospective clients through various modes of communication including advertisements,” the statement said.

India is currently in a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

During this period, the Railways has halted passenger train services but permitted freight train services for transport of essential items.

Parcel trains usually transport smaller items, such as milk, fruits and vegetables.



So far 30 parcel trains loaded by Indian Railways provided big boost to transportation of essential items

So far, the Indian Railways has loaded 30 parcel trains, the ministry said on April 2.