you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 12:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic: Railways now keeping record of destination address of passengers for contact tracing

"With effect from May 13, IRCTC taking destination address of all passengers booking tickets. This will help in contact tracing, if required later," Railway spokesperson RD Bajpai said, adding it would now be a permanent feature for the near future.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The railways has started keeping records of destination address of all passengers booking their tickets on the IRCTC website to help facilitate contact tracing in case COVID-19 infections are detected among them later, officials said Thursday. The provision to include the destination address has been made on the IRCTC website from May 13.

"With effect from May 13, IRCTC taking destination address of all passengers booking tickets. This will help in contact tracing, if required later," Railway spokesperson RD Bajpai said, adding it would now be a permanent feature for the near future.

He also said that keeping in view the coronavirus crisis, it will be mandatory for passengers to fill up their address details for any bookings.

Earlier, in at least 12 cases, passengers travelling in trains were later found to be COVID-19 positive.

First Published on May 14, 2020 12:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways #IRCTC #railways

