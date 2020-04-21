App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 07:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Railways aims to produce 1 lakh coveralls for frontline workers by May-end

Officials said that the PPEs that the Railways is making are for half the cost of those that are available in the market.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian Railways is aiming to produce 1 lakh overalls by May 31 for the frontline staff battling the coronavirus outbreak in the country, The Indian Express has reported.

Currently, the Railways has procured material for producing over 60,000 of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and has distributed it among various zones. Material for the remaining 40,000 coveralls has been requisitioned and will reach by April-end, according to the report.

Officials said that the PPEs that the Railways is making are for half the cost of those that are available in the market.

Close

Also Read: In pics | Indian Railways steps in to combat coronavirus pandemic

related news

"We have tied up with the government-approved raw material suppliers. What we are making are not just cheaper but also superior in quality compared to what is available in the market," Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer of Northern Railway, Arun Arora, said.

Follow our LIVE Updates here.

Northern Railway is the nodal procurement body for coverall-related material, according to the report. So far, the report states, the zone has made over 3,467 coveralls, which they have supplied to railway hospitals and elsewhere.

Its target now is to make over 10,000 coveralls by the end of this month, and the zone is hoping to make around 40,000-50,000 PPEs in the overall pool.

Also Read: Indian Railways develops low-cost ventilator 'Jeevan', seeks ICMR approval

"We expect to make around 40,000-50,000 coveralls in Northern Railway alone by May 31," Arora said.

India, according to the report, needs around 15 million coveralls by June this year. Several manufacturers are already being involved in the production of the coveralls, while the government is also exploring options to import.

Click here to get all the news on the coronavirus pandemic

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 07:39 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Plunging crude offers India chance to top up its strategic oil reserves in underground caverns

Plunging crude offers India chance to top up its strategic oil reserves in underground caverns

How to navigate your finances during emergencies

How to navigate your finances during emergencies

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.