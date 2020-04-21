Coronavirus pandemic | Railways aims to produce 1 lakh coveralls for frontline workers by May-end

The Indian Railways is aiming to produce 1 lakh overalls by May 31 for the frontline staff battling the coronavirus outbreak in the country, The Indian Express has reported.

Currently, the Railways has procured material for producing over 60,000 of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and has distributed it among various zones. Material for the remaining 40,000 coveralls has been requisitioned and will reach by April-end, according to the report.

Officials said that the PPEs that the Railways is making are for half the cost of those that are available in the market.

"We have tied up with the government-approved raw material suppliers. What we are making are not just cheaper but also superior in quality compared to what is available in the market," Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer of Northern Railway, Arun Arora, said.

Northern Railway is the nodal procurement body for coverall-related material, according to the report. So far, the report states, the zone has made over 3,467 coveralls, which they have supplied to railway hospitals and elsewhere.

Its target now is to make over 10,000 coveralls by the end of this month, and the zone is hoping to make around 40,000-50,000 PPEs in the overall pool.

"We expect to make around 40,000-50,000 coveralls in Northern Railway alone by May 31," Arora said.

India, according to the report, needs around 15 million coveralls by June this year. Several manufacturers are already being involved in the production of the coveralls, while the government is also exploring options to import.