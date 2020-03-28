Coronavirus pandemic | Railway urges all staffers to donate one day's salary to PM relief fund for coronavirus

The Railway Board has urged all railway employees to donate one day's salary to the prime minister's relief fund to aid the government's efforts to fight the coronavirus. The Board has written to all general managers asking them to appeal to employees in their zones to make the donation.

"An appeal should be made to each one of Railway servants to generously contribute to PMNRF by donating at least one day's basic pay towards this cause," the Board said in its letter.

It also said the coronavirus outbreak is one of the worst and most unprecedented disasters faced by the nation.

"In order to facilitate voluntary contribution to PMNRF, it is suggested that one day's basic pay should be deducted from the salary of all willing Railway servants except those who give a specific declaration either (a) for non-deduction: or (b) for deduction of an amount less than one day's basic pay, on this account," the letter stated.

It also directed the zonal railways and production units to transfer the consolidated amount towards contribution to PMNRF to the Railway Board so that a single cheque on behalf of all employees can be handed over to the Prime Minister's Office.