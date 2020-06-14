App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2020 08:37 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Punjab to fix charges for treatment of COVID-19 patients in private hospitals

The minister has called a meeting on June 15 to decide the fee structure for treatment of COVID-19 patients

PTI

Taking note of reports that some private hospitals in Punjab were charging exorbitant amount from COVID-19 patients, the state government will soon fix charges for treatment, Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said on June 13. The minister pointed out that most of the COVID-19 patients do not need any special treatment. They only need to be kept under observation, served food and medicines, he said.

He warned private hospitals overcharging coronavirus patients of stringent action and said that the government reserves the right to withdraw the land provided to hospitals at highly concessional rates.

"The Punjab government will soon fix the charges for COVID treatment in the interest of both patients and private hospitals," Sidhu was quoted as saying in a statement.

He said this is a crisis when everyone is fighting for survival and "some unscrupulous private hospitals have tried to resort to open and wanton loot of the helpless patients".

"It is sad and shameful on their part that instead of making a positive contribution towards fighting this pandemic, some of these hospitals have resorted to extortion, which will not be allowed at any cost," he said.

Coronavirus LIVE updates

The minister has called a meeting on June 15 to decide the fee structure for treatment of COVID-19 patients. He said all factors will be taken into consideration.

"We do not want the private hospitals to suffer any financial losses, but we will not allow extortion at any cost and that too during the time of emergency," he said.

"And for sure, the treatment of a COVID patient should not cost several lakhs of rupees," Sidhu added.

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.

First Published on Jun 14, 2020 08:30 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Punjab

