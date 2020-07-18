Coronavirus pandemic | Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad emerge as new COVID-19 hotspots

Though India’s first coronavirus case was reported on January 30, the virus really started spreading rapidly from March. As it took down one urban centre after another, metros such as Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai grappled for a breather.

The number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise in these cities over the past months, crossing one lakh in Mumbai alone, as it spread to places like Ahmedabad and Indore. However, the coronavirus case graph seems to have plateaued in the erstwhile epicentres now.

While this may come as welcome news for some, several pockets in India still cut a grim picture as far as COVID-19 cases are concerned. In cities like Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad, COVID-19 cases have been increasing exponentially in the past weeks. They have now turned into the new COVID-19 hotspots.

Coronavirus cases in Bengaluru have risen at an average rate of 12.9 percent per day over the past month, while coronavirus fatalities have increased by 8.9 percent per day.

While Mumbai still holds the record for the maximum number of fatalities at 345 deaths per million of its population, the pandemic spread has shifted to new urban spots. For instance, while the number of fresh novel coronavirus cases being reported from Mumbai daily has started falling, the figures for Pune have started climbing. Similarly, the number of COVID-19 cases in Chennai has been declining, but they have been on the rise in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The coronavirus data of the past month also reveals another trend – how the pandemic is now spreading in satellite towns, instead of main city centres. For example, while the coronavirus cases in Mumbai have plateaued, they have been increasing in Thane, Kalyan and Navi Mumbai.

At present, there are more active coronavirus cases in Thane and Pune than in Mumbai, while the active COVID-19 cases in the country stand at 3,42,756, with 6,35,756 recoveries.