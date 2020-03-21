App
Last Updated : Mar 21, 2020 03:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Private security industry body writes to PM seeking help to save jobs

"Like everyone else in the world and in India, coronavirus is posing its lethal risk to every private security person," Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI) chairman K Vikram Singh wrote in a letter to the prime minister.

Fearing loss of pay and jobs due to the coronavirus outbreak, an association representing the private security industry has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in saving the livelihood of its members. With a workforce of over 85 lakh and an annual growth rate of 22 per cent, the private security industry is one of the largest employment-providing sectors in the country and one of the largest contributors to corporate and social security taxes (GST, PF, ESI, income tax etc.), it said.

"Like everyone else in the world and in India, coronavirus is posing its lethal risk to every private security person," Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI) chairman K Vikram Singh wrote in a letter to the prime minister.

Also, its adverse impact on the economy is affecting the industry with a much greater intensity and ferocity, the letter said.

"The closure of malls, showrooms, theatres, hotels etc. has led to a situation, wherein the clients are asking to remove all security guards from their locations, leaving only one guard at these sites, and they have also made it clear that they will only pay for the drastically reduced strength. Now what happens to the others? Where do the other guards go? Who pays them their salaries for this period?" asked the CAPSI.

It said going on a back-to-back arrangement and temporarily laying off their workers -- a practice that is not only unethical and illegal but also brings forth a catastrophic and disastrous effect on these unfortunately placed private security guards and their families -- may be the likely emerging scenario.

"We, therefore, seek your intervention to save lakhs of chowkidars and 23,000 security entrepreneurs from the disastrous situation. The ESI, PF and GST departments may be asked to defer their tax collection date by giving adequate time so that guards can be paid wages to take care of their families," the association said in the letter to the prime minister.

First Published on Mar 21, 2020 03:07 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #India

