Coronavirus pandemic | Private labs might cap testing cost at Rs 5,000: Report

Private laboratories and hospitals are likely to cap the price of COVID-19 testing at Rs 5,000, according to a Hindustan Times report.

In Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), testing will be available in some diagnostics labs, including Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Medanta-The Medicity and Dr Lal Path Labs, the report said.

At present, testing is being conducted at 72 state-run laboratories. Experts have recommended wider testing to determine if "community transmission" has occurred.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) might soon permit 51 private hospitals and laboratories to conduct testing for the novel coronavirus, the report said.

The 51 private laboratories are accredited with the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration of Laboratories (NABL), the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Also read - Coronavirus Pandemic | PM Modi appeals for Janata Curfew on Sunday: What is it?

The private laboratories might also use some private laboratories as collection centres, which can send samples to government testing centres, said the report.

The private sector will be happy to discuss the subject of pricing with the government, Naresh Trehan, chairman, Medanta-The Medicity, said in the report.

"The private sector has to ensure there is no transmission at the diagnostic centre. Home sampling, which many labs are doing already, is the best way to avoid crowding, but if the numbers go up, setting up sample collection in an isolated area where one person can go in at a time will be an option,” Trehan said.

Medanta is one of the hospitals in talks with the government for private testing, the report said.