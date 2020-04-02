Coronavirus pandemic | Prime Minister Narendra Modi hints at staggered lockdown withdrawal

Hinting at a staggered lockdown withdrawal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said it is important to formulate a common exit strategy to ensure staggered re-emergence of the population once the lockdown ends.

The Prime Minister's statement came after his interaction with Chief Ministers of states via video conferencing to discuss measures to combat the outbreak.

He asked the states to send suggestions for the exit strategy and reiterated the importance of social distancing in preventing the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Modi also talked about the need of setting up crisis management groups at district levels and district surveillance officers need to be appointed. Data must be taken from the accredited labs for testing to ensure congruence in data of district, state and centre.

He said it is necessary to ensure staggered release of funds to the beneficiaries under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana to avoid crowding at banks.

Modi said that keeping in mind the harvest season, the government has given some relaxation from lockdown but it is necessary to continuously monitor and maintain social distancing as much as possible.

He also asked states to think of other platforms for procuring grains apart from APMC, and explore the possibility of creating pooling platforms for rural areas, like that in ride sharing apps, which can be used for this purpose.

He said that India's focus in the next few weeks should be on testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine. He highlighted the necessity of maintaining supply of essential medical products, availability of raw material for manufacture of medicines and medical equipment.

It is necessary to ensure availability of separate, dedicated hospital facilities for COVID-19 patients, he said.

To increase the availability of doctors, he asked states to tap into the resource pool of AYUSH doctors, organize online training and utilise para-medical staff, National Cadet Corps and National Service Scheme volunteers.