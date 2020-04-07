App
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 06:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: PPE kits for Delhi doctors will not last more than 10 days

Each PPE kit comprises a face mask, gloves, preventive eyewear, surgeon’s gown, hood cap and shoe covers

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

With doctors across the country complaining about shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits amid a daily increase in COVID-19 positive cases, the Centre on April 7 provided the Delhi government with 27,000 sets of the protective gear.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had sought at least 50,000 PPE kits from the Centre earlier, thanked the Union government and said these kits will be available in hospitals in a day or two.

Sources told The Times of India that these kits would be able to meet the requirements of medical health care professionals for not more than 10 days.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Member of Parliament (MP) from Delhi East Gautam Gambhir announced on April 6 that he has procured 1,000 PPE kits for Delhi. He even offered Rs 50 lakh from his MPLADS (MP Local Area) fund to help the Delhi government buy PPE kits, masks and gloves for health care staff.

However, in response to this, Kejriwal told Gambhir that the problem was not the money, but the availability of protective gear.

Government officials told the newspaper that the Centre has sent PPE kits for disinfection to DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) and that they will be available at state-run hospitals in a couple of days.

Each PPE kit comprises a face mask, gloves, preventive eyewear, surgeon’s gown, hood cap and shoe covers. Officials said Delhi requires 3,000 PPE kits on a daily basis in order to treat coronavirus patients.

However, as of Monday, Delhi was left with only 4,000 PPE kits, except a few hundred in select government hospitals.

In addition to the Centre’s allocation, the AAP government in Delhi has placed order for a total 1.2 lakh PPE kits to be delivered in a staggered manner of 3,000 - 4,000 kits every other day. Some individuals and corporations have also pledged around 4,000 kits to be delivered soon.

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 06:20 pm

tags #coronavirus #Delhi #India

