you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 09:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Politicians go on self-quarantine after singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for COVID19

The ripples of this one case rattled many statesmen, including President Ram Nath Kovind, who had to cancel all his meetings after learning that the BJP MP he had met, had dined with Kanika Kapoor

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Vasundhara Raje is one of the politicians who has isolated herself after coming in contact with COVID-19 patient Kanika Kapoor
Vasundhara Raje is one of the politicians who has isolated herself after coming in contact with COVID-19 patient Kanika Kapoor

Hours after singer Kanika Kapoor was tested positive for the novel coronavirus, several politicians announced they are going to self-quarantine. The reason? They had attended a party in Lucknow, where Kanika Kapoor was invited too.

The ripples of this one case rattled many statesmen, including President Ram Nath Kovind, who had to cancel all his meetings after learning that the BJP MP he had met,had attended the same party on March 15.

Among the many other politicians who have gone on self-quarantine since the news broke are former Rajasthan Chief Minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje and her son Dushyant Singh.

Taking to Twitter to announce their decision, Raje wrote on March 20:

Dushyant Singh had met President Kovind on March 18 and former union minister Anupriya Patel a day later. The latter is also on self-quarantine now. The chain doesn’t stop here.

Singh had attended a Parliament session after the dinner, where he was seated next to Trinamool Congress member Derek O’Brien. The furious leader from West Bengal had long been pressing for a suspension of the current parliament session and has now quarantined himself.


First Published on Mar 20, 2020 09:03 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Parliament

