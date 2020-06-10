Coronavirus pandemic | PNB spends crores on hot wheels for top bosses amid COVID-19 crisis

At a time when India’s financial sector is struggling to conserve capital after being hit by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Punjab National Bank (PNB) has bought three Audis for its top management. The cars will be used by the PNB Managing Director and two senior executive directors.

PNB, the country’s second-largest lender, procured the high-end German luxury cars last month at a cost of Rs 1.34 crore, approximately, disregarding how the lockdown has crippled the economy, including the financial sector.

The annual depreciation on the Audi cars, which were purchased after getting a nod from the board, will be about Rs 20 lakh. Sources said the purchase was well within the limit sanctioned for whole-time directors of the company and is part of a routine replacement.

Moreover, the unutilised budget from last year was reportedly used to buy the three luxury cars.

Now, technically, the post of a managing director at a public sector bank is equivalent to that of an additional secretary in the central government. However, even the secretaries in the union government use Maruti’s Ciaz car, which costs far less than the German luxury car.

In fact, the chairman of State Bank of India (SBI) – the country's largest lender – whose post is considered to be higher than that of the MD of any nationalised bank, rides in a Toyota Corolla Altis.

Notably, the finance ministry has urged all ministries and departments to exercise caution while spending money and not initiate any new scheme in the current financial year.

-- With PTI inputs