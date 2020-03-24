App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 10:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | PM Narendra Modi urges people to avoid panic buying

He emphasised the need to stay indoors and avoiding panic buying, adding that "by converging around shops, you are risking the spread of COVID-19".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Soon after his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to reassure people over concerns pertaining to the availability of essential commodities during the 21-day lockdown.

Track this blog for latest updates on coronavirus outbreak

"Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this. Together, we will fight COVID-19 and create a healthier India," the PM said in his tweet.

lockdown



In his address earlier today, PM Modi announced that effective midnight on March 24, a 21-days-long nationwide lockdown would come into effect.

Track this blog for all the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak 

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has also issued guidelines for the 21-day nationwide lockdown, along with a list of items and services that will remain exempted and will continue to function during the period of lockdown in the country.

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 10:08 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #India #Narendra Modi

