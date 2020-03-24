Coronavirus pandemic | PM Narendra Modi urges people to avoid panic buying

Soon after his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to reassure people over concerns pertaining to the availability of essential commodities during the 21-day lockdown.

"Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this. Together, we will fight COVID-19 and create a healthier India," the PM said in his tweet.

He emphasised the need to stay indoors and avoiding panic buying, adding that "by converging around shops, you are risking the spread of COVID-19".



By converging around shops, you are risking the spread of COVID-19. No panic buying please. Please stay indoors. I repeat- Centre and State Governments will ensure all essentials are available. https://t.co/bX00az1h7l — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

In his address earlier today, PM Modi announced that effective midnight on March 24, a 21-days-long nationwide lockdown would come into effect.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has also issued guidelines for the 21-day nationwide lockdown, along with a list of items and services that will remain exempted and will continue to function during the period of lockdown in the country.