Last Updated : Mar 21, 2020 11:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | PM Narendra Modi thanks Bhutan, Nepal for contributing to COVID-19 emergency fund

Addressing the SAARC leaders and representatives on March 15 via video, Modi had proposed the emergency fund with an initial offer of USD 10 million from India for the purpose.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked Bhutan and Nepal for contributing to the COVID-19 emergency fund to tackle the spread of the deadly virus in the SAARC countries. Modi took to Twitter to thank leaders of the two countries for their contribution.

"Gratitude to @PMBhutan Dr. Lotay Tshering for his decision to contribute $100,000 to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund on behalf of the Bhutanese Government." he tweeted.

Modi said it is wonderful to see SAARC leaders taking initiatives that are adding strength to the collective fight against coronavirus.

"Deeply appreciate PM @kpsharmaoli's announcement of contribution of NPR 10 crores to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund. It reflects Oli Ji's commitment and support to the collective fight of SAARC countries against the pandemic," he said.

First Published on Mar 21, 2020 11:16 am

tags #coronavirus #India

