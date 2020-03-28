App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2020 08:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | PM Narendra Modi calls up Mamata Banerjee, praises WB govt's role in fighting COVID-19

Modi also praised the measures taken by her government to help citizens during the lockdown, the sources said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday evening and appreciated the steps taken by the state government to prevent the spread of COVID-19, sources close to the CM said. During the call, Modi also took stock of the current situation in the state in the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak, they said.

Modi also praised the measures taken by her government to help citizens during the lockdown, the sources said.

The conversation between the two leaders lasted for nearly 10 minutes, they said.

Close
After the prime minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also called up Banerjee and took stock of the situation in the state, the sources said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 28, 2020 08:05 am

tags #coronavirus #India

most popular

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.