Coronavirus pandemic | PM Modi announces nationwide lockdown: Here are the guidelines

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a nationwide lockdown, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued guidelines for the 21-day lockdown and also listed essential services.

Here are some of the essential services that will continue to remain active during this period:

>> Hospitals, grocery shops, shops dealing with food, fruits, vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish and animal fodder. The guidelines, however, state that district authorities may encourage facilitation of home delivery to minimize movement of individuals outside their homes.

>> Banks, insurance offices and ATMs.

>> Telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT enabled services will have to work from home as far as possible.

>> Petrol pumps, LPG, Petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets.

>> Print and electronic media.



>> Deliver of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, through E-Commerce

Here's the full text of the MHA's guidelines:

Guidelines on the measures to be taken by Ministries/ Departments ofGovernment of India, State/Union Territory Governments and State/Union

Territory Authorities for containment of COVlD-19 Epidemic in the Country.

1 . Offices of the Government of India, its Autonomousi Subordinate Offices and Public Corporations shall remain closed.

Exceptions:

Defence, central armed police forces, treasury, public utilities (including petroleum, CNG, LPG, PNG), disaster management, power generation and transmission units, post offices, National Informatics Centre, Early Warning Agencies.

2. Offices of the State/ Union Territory Governments, their Autonomous Bodies, Corporations, etc. shall remain closed.

Exceptions:a. Police, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services, disastermanagement, and prisons.b. District administration and Treasuryc. Electricity, water, sanitation

d. Municipal bodies—Only staff required for essential services like sanitation, personnel related to water supply etc

The above offices (Si. No 1 & 2) should work with minimum number of employees. All other ofﬁces may continue to work-from-home only.

3. Hospitals and all related medical establishments, including their manufacturing and distribution units, both in public and private sector, such as dispensaries, chemist and medical equipment shops, laboratories, clinics, nursing homes, ambulance etc. will continue to remain functional. The transportation for all medical personnel, nurses, para—medical staff, other hospital support services be permitted.

Commercial and private establishments shall be closed down.Exceptions:a. Shops, including ration shops (under PDS), dealing with food, groceries,fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder.However, district authorities may encourage and facilitate home delivery tominimize the movement of individuals outside their homes.b. Banks, insurance offices, and ATMs.c. Print and electronic mediad. Telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services. lT and IT enabled Services only (for essential services) and as far as possibleto work from home.e. Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical

equipment through E-commerce.

1 b /f. Petrol pumps, LPG, Petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets..2720Power generation, transmission and distribution units and services.Capital and debt market services as notified by the Securities and ExchangeBoard of Indiai. Cold storage and warehousing services.

j. Private security services.

All other establishments may work-from-home only. industrial Establishments will remain closed.Exceptions:a. Manufacturing units of essential commodities.b. Production units, which require continuous process, after obtaining required

permission from the State Government

. All transport services — air, rail, roadways — will remain suspended.Exceptions:a. Transportation for essential goods only.

b. Fire, law and order and emergency services.

. Hospitality Services to remain suspendedExceptions:a. Hotels, homestays, lodges and motels, which are accommodating touristsand persons stranded due to lockdown, medicai and emergency staff, airand sea crew.

b. Establishments used/ earmarked for quarantine facilities.

. All educational, training, research, coaching institutions etc. shall remain closed.

. All places of worship shall be closed for public. No religious congregations will be permitted, without any exception.

10.All social/ political! sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions/ gatherings shall be barred.

11. In case of funerals, congregation of not more than twenty persons will be permitted.

12. All persons who have arrived into India after 15.02.2020, and all such persons who have been directed by health care personnel to remain under strict home/institutional quarantine for a period as decided by local Health Authorities, failing which they will be liable to legal action under Sec. 188 of the IPC.

13.Wherever exceptions to above containment measures have been allowed, the organisations/employers must ensure necessary precautions against COVlD-19 virus, as well as social distance measures, as advised by the Health Department from time to time.

14.|n order to implement these containment measures, the District Magistrate will deploy Executive Magistrates as Incident Commanders in the respective local jurisdictions. The incident Commander will be responsible for the overall implementation of these measures in their respective jurisdictions. Ail other line department officials in the specified area will work under the directions of such incident commander. The Incident Commander will issue passes for enabling essential movements as explained.

15. Al| enforcing authorities to note that these strict restrictions fundamentally relate to movement of people, but not to that of essential goods.

16. The incident Commanders will in particular ensure that all efforts for mobilisation of resources, workers and material for augmentation and expansion of hospital infrastructure shall continue without any hindrance.

17.Any person violating these containment measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Sec. 188 of the IPC (as per Appendix).

18.The above containment measures will remain in force, in all parts of the country, for a period of 21 days with effect from 25.03.2020. /

/ w 1i VUnion Home Secr aryAppendix

1. Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005

OFFENCES AND PENALTIES

51. Punishment for obstruction, etc—Whoever, without reasonable cause ——

(a) obstructs any officer or employee of the Central Government or the State

Government, or a person authorised by the National Authority or State Authority or District Authority in the discharge of his functions under this Act; or

(b) refuses to comply with any direction given by or on behalf of the Central

Government or the State Government or the National Executive Committee or the State Executive Committee or the District Authority under this Act, shall on conviction be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year or with fine, or with both, and if such obstruction or refusal to comply with directions results in loss of lives or imminent danger thereof, shall on conviction be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years.

52. Punishment for false claim—Whoever knowingly makes a claim which he knows or has reason to believe to be false for obtaining any relief, assistance, repair, reconstruction or other benefits consequent to disaster from any officer of the Central Government, the State Government, the

National Authority, the State Authority or the District Authority, shall, on conviction be punishable with imprisonment fora term which

may extend to two years, and also with fine.

53. Punishment for misappropriation of money or materials, etc—Whoever, being entrusted with any money or materials, or otherwise being, in custody of, or dominion over, any money or goods, meant for providing relief in any threatening disaster situation or disaster, misappropriates or appropriates for his own use or disposes of such money or materials or any part thereof or wilfully compels any other person so to do, shall on conviction be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, and also with fine.

54. Punishment for false warning—Whoever makes or circulates a false alarm or warning as to disaster or its severity or magnitude, leading to panic, shall on conviction, be punishable with imprisonment which may extend to one year or with fine.

55. Offences by Departments of the Government—(1 ) Where an offence under this Act has been committed by any Department of the Government, the head of the Department shall be deemed to be guilty of the offence and shall be liable to be proceeded against and punished accordingly unless he proves that the offence was committed without his knowledge or that he exercised all due diligence to prevent the commission of such offence.

(2) Notwithstanding anything contained in sub-section (1), where an offence under this Act has been committed by a Department of the Government and it is proved that the offence has been committed with the consent or connivance of, or is attributable to any neglect on the part of, any officer, other than the head of the Department, such officer shall be deemed to be guilty of that offence and shall be liable to be proceeded against and punished accordingly.

56.

provisions of this Act—Any officer, on whom any duty has been imposed by or under this Act and who ceases or refuses to perform or withdraws himself from the duties of his office shall, unless he has obtained the express written permission of his official superior or has other lawful excuse for so doing, be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year or with fine.

57..—If any

person contravenes any order made under section 65, he shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year or with fine or with both.

58.—(1) Where an offence under this Act has been

committed by a company or body corporate, every person who at the time the offence was committed, was in charge of, and was responsible to, the company, for the conduct of the business of the company, as well as the company, 25 shall be deemed to be guilty of the contravention and shall be liable to be proceeded against and punished accordingly: Provided that nothing in this sub-section shall render any such person liable to any punishment provided in this Act, if he proves that the offence was committed without his knowledge or that he exercised due diligence to prevent the commission of such offence. (2) Notwithstanding anything contained in sub-section (1), where an offence under this Act has been committed by a company, and it is proved that the offence was committed with the consent or connivance of or is attributable to any neglect on the part of any director, manager, secretary or other officer of the company, such director, manager, secretary or other officer shall also, be deemed to be guilty of that offence and shall be liable to be proceeded against and punished accordingly.

Explanation—For the purpose of this section— (a) “company" means any body corporate and includes a firm or other association of individuals; and (b) “director", in relation to a firm, means a partner in the firm.

59. Previous sanction for prosecution—No prosecution for offences punishable under sections 55 and 56 shall be instituted except with the previous sanction of the Central Government or the State Government, as the case may be, or of any officer authorised in this behalf, by general or special order, by such Government.

60. Cognizance of offences—No court shall take cognizance of an offence under this Act except on a complaint made by— (a) the National Authority, the State Authority, the Central Government, the State Government, the District Authority or any other authority or officer authorised in this behalf by that Authority or Government, as the case may be; or (b) any person who has given notice of not less than thirty days in the manner prescribed, of the alleged offence and his intention to make a complaint to the National Authority, the State Authority, the Central Government, the State Government, the District Authority or any other authority or officer authorised as aforesaid.

2. Section 188 in The Indian Penal Code

188. Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant—Whoever, knowing that, by an order promulgated by a public servant lawfully empowered to promulgate such order, he is directed to abstain from a certain act, or to take certain order with certain property in his possession or under his management, disobeys such direction, shall, if such disobedience causes or tends to cause obstruction, annoyance or injury, or risk of obstruction, annoyance or injury, to any person lawfully employed, be punished with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to one month or with fine which may extend to two hundred rupees, or with both; and if such disobedience causes or trends to cause danger to human life, health or safety, or causes or tends to cause a riot or affray, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine which may extend to one thousand rupees, or with both.

Explanation—It is not necessary that the offender should intend to produce harm, or contemplate his disobedience as likely to produce harm. It is sufficient that he knows of the order which he disobeys, and that his disobedience produces, or is likely to produce, harm.

An order is promulgated by a public servant lawfully empowered to promulgate such order, directing that a religious procession shall not pass down a certain street. A knowingly disobeys the order, and thereby causes danger of riot. A has committed the offence defined in this section.