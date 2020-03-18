App
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 10:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | PM Modi to address nation on March 19

In another tweet, the PMO said Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing efforts to contain COVID-19.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on March 19 evening on the situation arising out of coronavirus outbreak and the efforts to combat it, the Prime Minister's Office said on Wednesday.

"PM Shri @narendramodi will address the nation on 19th March 2020 at 8 PM, during which he will talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it," the PMO tweeted.

In another tweet, the PMO said Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing efforts to contain COVID-19.

Close
"Ways to further strengthen India's preparedness were discussed," it said.

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 10:42 pm

#coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Narendra Modi

