you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 07:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | PM Modi thanks actors, cricketers, industrialists for contributing to PM-CARES Fund

PM Modi also thanked singers who have committed their contributions to the fund, established to deal with the coronavirus outbreak in the country

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Stating that people from all walks of life have contributed to the PM-CARES fund, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 31 thanked them for their contribution in a series of tweets. 

"People from all walks of life have contributed to PM-CARES. They have given their hard-earned money to sharpen the fight against COVID-19," the prime minister said in one of his tweets, then going on thank singers Badshah and Guru Randhawa and actor Ranvir Shorey.

In another tweet, the prime minister also thanked actors Nana Patekar, Katik Aaryan and Shilpa Shetty, among others, for their contributions.

In an earlier tweet, PM Modi had thanked cricketers Rohit Sharma and Mithali Raj, high jumper Sharad Kumar and shooter Esha Singh.

PM Modi also thanked industrialists who have committed their contributions to the fund, established to deal with the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Follow this blog for all the LIVE Updates. 

"The entire Reliance team has been making effective contributions in the fight against COVID-19. Be it in healthcare or assisting people, they have been active," PM Modi said. "I thank Mukesh & Nita Ambani Ji for contributing to PM-CARES and for their other work towards defeating Coronavirus," he added.

The prime minister also said he "salutes" Bharti Enterprises and Sunil Bharti Mittal for the "strong support in this battle against COVID-19".

"The humanitarian efforts of this group during this time will help many Indians," PM Modi said.

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 07:21 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

