Coronavirus pandemic | PM Modi requests companies not to fire employees

PM Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3, asking citizens to cooperate during this period.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on April 14, asked companies to take care of their employees during the COVID-19 pandemic and not fire their staff.
PM Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3, asking citizens to cooperate during this period.
COVID-19 pandemic LIVE updates
PM Modi has asked citizens to follow seven measures during this crisis:
>> Take good care of every senior citizen at home, especially those who have existing ailments
>> Social distancing and other guidelines during the lockdown must be followed
>> Improve your own immunity, follow advisories in this regard.
>> Download the Aarogya Setu mobile app
>> Take care of the poor families, take care of their food
>> Take care of employees, don't ask people to leave
>> Respect those at the frontline of the crisis and are taking care of the public, such as doctors, nurses and policemen
Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!
First Published on Apr 14, 2020 10:54 am