you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 12:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | PM Modi requests companies not to fire employees

PM Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3, asking citizens to cooperate during this period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on April 14, asked companies to take care of their employees during the COVID-19 pandemic and not fire their staff.

PM Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3, asking citizens to cooperate during this period.

COVID-19 pandemic LIVE updates

PM Modi has asked citizens to follow seven measures during this crisis:

>> Take good care of every senior citizen at home, especially those who have existing ailments
>> Social distancing and other guidelines during the lockdown must be followed
>> Improve your own immunity, follow advisories in this regard.
>> Download the Aarogya Setu mobile app
>> Take care of the poor families, take care of their food
>> Take care of employees, don't ask people to leave

>> Respect those at the frontline of the crisis and are taking care of the public, such as doctors, nurses and policemen

PHOTO-2020-04-14-12-03-20

 

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 10:54 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Narendra Modi

