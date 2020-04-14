Coronavirus pandemic: PM Modi covers face in new Twitter profile photo to create awareness

Prime Minister Modi changed the profile picture of his Twitter page on April 14, minutes after addressing the people of India. The new picture shows PM Modi with his face covered.

The new profile picture is aimed at increasing awareness on covering faces with homemade masks to be safe in this time of COVID-19 pandemic.

In his address, PM Modi announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic, saying the measure has produced a significant outcome in containing the infection.

PM Modi LIVE updates

In a nearly 25-minute televised address to the nation, Modi said implementation of the lockdown will be strictly ensured in its second phase and detailed guidelines will be brought out on Wednesday to ensure that outbreak does not spread to new areas.

Some relaxations may be allowed after April 20 in places where there are no hotspots, he said.

Coronavirus LIVE updates

"Follow the rules of lockdown with full devotion till May 3, stay where you are, stay safe," the prime minister told citizens.

Modi said India has managed to contain the pandemic well compared to many developed countries due to its holistic approach in dealing with the crisis and sacrifices made by people of the country in the fight produced tangible results.