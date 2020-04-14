App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 12:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: PM Modi covers face in new Twitter profile photo to create awareness

The new profile picture is aimed at increasing awareness on covering faces with homemade masks to be safe in this time of COVID-19 pandemic

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/@narendramodi
Image: Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Modi changed the profile picture of his Twitter page on April 14, minutes after addressing the people of India. The new picture shows PM Modi with his face covered.

The new profile picture is aimed at increasing awareness on covering faces with homemade masks to be safe in this time of COVID-19 pandemic.

In his address, PM Modi announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic, saying the measure has produced a significant outcome in containing the infection.

Close

PM Modi LIVE updates

related news

In a nearly 25-minute televised address to the nation, Modi said implementation of the lockdown will be strictly ensured in its second phase and detailed guidelines will be brought out on Wednesday to ensure that outbreak does not spread to new areas.

Some relaxations may be allowed after April 20 in places where there are no hotspots, he said.

Coronavirus LIVE updates

"Follow the rules of lockdown with full devotion till May 3, stay where you are, stay safe," the prime minister told citizens.

Modi said India has managed to contain the pandemic well compared to many developed countries due to its holistic approach in dealing with the crisis and sacrifices made by people of the country in the fight produced tangible results.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 12:39 pm

tags #BJP's Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Narendra Modi

most popular

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

This Radhakishan Damani-owned stock might be down but not out; experts suggest buy on dips

This Radhakishan Damani-owned stock might be down but not out; experts suggest buy on dips

New income tax regime vs old: Here's why you have to make that choice now

New income tax regime vs old: Here's why you have to make that choice now

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.