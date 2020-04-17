Coronavirus pandemic | PM Modi assures India's support to South Africa for essential medical supplies

The prime minister also discussed the global health crisis with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assured India's support to South Africa in maintaining essential medical supplies to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic."Had a good discussion with President @CyrilRamaphosa about the COVID-19 challenge, and assured India's support to South Africa for maintaining essential medical supplies," the prime minister tweeted.
Had a good discussion with President @CyrilRamaphosa about the COVID-19 challenge, and assured India’s support to South Africa for maintaining essential medical supplies.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2020
The prime minister also discussed the global health crisis with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
Discussed on phone with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi @AlsisiOfficial about the COVID-19 situation in India and Egypt. India will extend all possible support to Egypt’s efforts to control the spread of the virus and its impact.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2020
