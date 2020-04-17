App
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 09:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | PM Modi assures India's support to South Africa for essential medical supplies

The prime minister also discussed the global health crisis with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assured India's support to South Africa in maintaining essential medical supplies to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Had a good discussion with President @CyrilRamaphosa about the COVID-19 challenge, and assured India's support to South Africa for maintaining essential medical supplies," the prime minister tweeted.

The prime minister also discussed the global health crisis with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

"Discussed on phone with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi @AlsisiOfficial about the COVID-19 situation in India and Egypt. India will extend all possible support to Egypt's efforts to control the spread of the virus and its impact," Modi said in another tweet.

 

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 09:25 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #cyril ramaphosa #India #Narendra Modi #South Africa

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.