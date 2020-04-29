App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 09:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | PM Modi asks states to follow ‘Himachal model’ in red zones

PM Modi has asked states to follow the 'Himachal Pradesh model' under which the state's entire population was reportedly screened for influenza-like symptoms.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked states to consider the ‘Himachal Pradesh model’ to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Under the model, the state screened its entire population for influenza-like symptoms. People who did not improve after initial medication were put through a reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test, the report suggests.

According to the report, officials at the Centre asked states to consider a similar approach in their respective ‘red’ and ‘orange’ zones by conducting door-to-door screening or by encouraging self-declaration of such symptoms via the Aarogya Setu app.

Also read | Aarogya Setu crosses 7.5 crore downloads: Everything you need to know about the contact tracing app

related news

The entire population of Himachal Pradesh, of around 70 lakh people, was reportedly screened for influenza-like symptoms under the exercise.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The report quotes Himachal Pradesh’s Additional Chief Secretary (Health) RD Dhiman as saying that 16,000 officials have conducted the door-to-door exercise.

The official added that around 10,000 persons with influenza-like symptoms were identified and 1,500 of them were tested for COVID-19 after they did not improve through initial medication.

The state reportedly tested 700 people per 10 lakh population — considered one of the highest testing rates in the country.

As per the Union Health Ministry’s update on April 29, Himachal Pradesh has so far reported a total of 40 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of these, 25 patients have recovered. There has been one death. The state has not recorded a fresh case in the last five days.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic


First Published on Apr 29, 2020 09:08 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #Himachal Pradesh #India #Narendra Modi

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.