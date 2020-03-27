Coronavirus pandemic | PM Garib Kalyan scheme likely to cover only 16% of EPFO subscribers: Report

The Centre's scheme to help the poor during the coronavirus outbreak may cover only 16 percent of 48 million Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subscribers, according to a Business Standard report.

A part of the Rs 1.7 lakh crore Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, the Centre will cover the EPF contribution of both employers and employees (total 24 percent) for the next three months.

But this is applicable only for companies with up to 100 employees, where 90 percent earn less than Rs 15,000 a month.

The scheme will cover only 1.6 percent of India's 471 million workforce, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The Centre will bear the EPF contribution in the form of reimbursements, a senior official said as per the report. Employers will have to pay the wages for the next three months, without making the PF contribution, and show proof for the same.

The plan will cover only one-third of the total 563,000 establishments registered with the EPFO, the report added.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also said that the EPF contributors can draw up to 75 percent of their non-refundable advance or 3 months of wages, whichever is lower.