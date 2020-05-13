Coronavirus pandemic | Physical, psycho-social side effects of lockdown seen in children: CRY report

A survey by Child Rights and You (CRY) has revealed that there is an increase in screen-exposure, agitation and a changed eating pattern among children during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown in the country.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the survey also reported an increase in bonding between children and their parents. However, at the same time, there have been a number of physical and psycho-social side effects of the lockdown on children.

"Even though children have not been the face of this pandemic as they have largely been spared the direct health effects of COVID-19 so far, findings of the study indicate that they have been among its biggest victims with multiple side effects on their physical and psycho-social well-being," Puja Marwaha, the Chief Executive Officer of CRY, a non-government organisation, said.

Over 1,000 respondents from 23 states and Union Territories were involved with the survey, which was conducted virtually. The questionnaire, according to the report, contained 30 simple questions available in five languages, including English, Hindi, Bengali, Kannada and Marathi.

According to the study, around 54 percent parents reported that they had discussed the situation related to COVID-19 at length with their child, while 47 percent had tried to divert the mind of their child by focusing on other things.

"More than half of the parents reported that their child became more agitated and anxious during the lockdown," the survey said, according to the newspaper. Over 37 percent of respondents said their child's mental well-being and happiness were affected due to the lockdown.

Around 41 percent of the respondents said the eating patterns of their child changed to some extent during the lockdown while 35 percent said it changed to a large extent.

According to the report, of the 1,102 respondents, 1,002 had children in their family and 670 reported to have children in the age group of 5-18 years, or the school-going age.

The study, however, said since internet or internet-enabled mobile services were pre-requisites in participation of the survey, participation from "most marginalised and vulnerable sector of the society was limited".