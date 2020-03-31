Coronavirus pandemic | PFC pledges Rs 200 cr under PM-CARES Fund to fight COVID-19

State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on March 31 pledged to contribute Rs 200 crore to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) to support the battle against COVID-19.

Furthermore, PFC's employees will voluntarily contribute a day's salary to the fund to further strengthen the nation's fight against the dreaded disease, a company statement said.

Earlier, PFC had agreed to provide financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to Indian Red Cross Society in Rajasthan.

Under the corporate social responsibility initiative, PFC's financial aid will be used for distribution of health masks and sanitizers, as a part of preventive measures against COVID-19.

PFC and its employees remain vigilant and alert in these testing times stand in solidarity with the society at this crucial juncture, the company said.