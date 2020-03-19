App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 01:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | People should not step out of homes: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

"People should not step out of their homes," Thackeray said in his brief televised address.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Uddhav Thackeray (Image: Twitter/@ShivSena)
Uddhav Thackeray (Image: Twitter/@ShivSena)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today urged the people of the state not to step out of their homes in order to help contain the spread of coronavirus.

"People should not step out of their homes," Thackeray said in his brief televised address.

The chief minister also said that he has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the coronavirus situation and he has assured all possible help to the state.

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 01:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharashtra #Uddhav Thackeray

