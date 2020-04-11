App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2020 01:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Paytm collects Rs 100 cr contributions for PM-CARES Fund

"In a little over 10 days, contributions have crossed Rs 100 crores on the Paytm app and the initiative is still going strong," Paytm said in a statement on Saturday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Digital payments platform Paytm on Saturday said contributions for the PM-CARES Fund for the COVID-19 crisis have crossed Rs 100 crore on its platform. Paytm had earlier announced it aims to contribute Rs 500 crore to the PM-CARES Fund.

It had said for every contribution or any other payment made on Paytm using the wallet, UPI or Paytm Bank debit card, it will contribute an extra up to Rs 10.

"In a little over 10 days, contributions have crossed Rs 100 crores on the Paytm app and the initiative is still going strong," Paytm said in a statement on Saturday.

Close

The company said its employees have also come together and contributed their salaries for the fund.

related news

"Over 1,200 employees have contributed their 15 days, one month, two months to even three months' salary for this noble cause," the statement said.

Amit Veer, senior vice president at Paytm said every citizen in the country needs to come together to fight this global pandemic.

"We urge fellow Indians to contribute wholeheartedly for this cause. We hope our humble contribution to this great cause helps us come out stronger as a nation," he added.

Paytm also said it is seeking donations for meals for daily wage earners and is working on this initiative in association with the KVN Foundation.

Corporate India has been rushing in to help the government and citizens fight the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

Tata Trusts and Tata group together have pledged Rs 1,500 crore -- by far the highest by any corporate.

Wipro Ltd, Wipro Enterprises Ltd and Azim Premji Foundation have together committed Rs 1,125 crore, while Reliance Industries' chief Mukesh Ambani had also committed a further Rs 500 crore to the Prime Minister's COVID-19 fund, topping up over the multi-crore initiative of India's first coronavirus hospital, meals to the needy, and fuel to emergency vehicles.

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Infosys, has committed Rs 100 crore, while a number of other companies are also extending support efforts like providing sanitisers, masks and meals to people.

The pandemic -- which has killed over 1,00,000 people across the world -- has claimed 239 lives in India so far. There are over 7,440 people infected with coronavirus in the country.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 11, 2020 01:36 am

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #PayTm #PM-CARES fund

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.