Last Updated : Jul 12, 2020 04:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Patients on oxygen support in India increased by 2% over one-month period

An official said India is well-prepared to address the rising oxygen demand

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The percentage of COVID-19 patients needing oxygen support has seen a two percent increase over the course of last one month as cases of the infection continue to rise in India, The Indian Express has reported.

A senior Health Ministry official told the newspaper that as opposed to early June, when about 5-5.5 percent of the active cases were on oxygen support, over 7 percent are found needing oxygen in the first week of July.

This increase, according to the official, is due to the increase in number of hotspots in the country over the past one month.

Close

"In Karnataka, the Bangalore municipal area and Tumkur district have seen a surge. In Telangana, the increase has been driven by Hyderabad municipal areas. In Andhra Pradesh, it is not confined to one area but distributed across the state," the official said, adding that some parts of West Bengal and Gujarat are also contributing to the increase "to some extent".

However, the official said that India is well-prepared to address the rising oxygen demand.

"The daily production of oxygen in the country is 6,000 metric tonnes. Currently, Covid dedicated hospitals and Covid care centres are using 1,100-1,200 metric tonnes daily. Therefore, there is sufficient headroom," the official said.

According to the report, by June end, there were 51,321 oxygen-supported beds which were increased to 1.42 lakh by July 9. According to government protocols, oxygen levels of patients should be constantly monitored, with a fall below the range of 92-96 percent a cause for alarm.

While in moderate cases, the recommendation is to make the patient lie on their stomachs so that oxygen might reach better to the lungs or use ofdevices like nasal prong, in cases where a patient has respiratory distress or hypoxemia, high-flow nasal cannula oxygen therapy or non-invasive ventilation must be considered first.
First Published on Jul 12, 2020 04:42 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

