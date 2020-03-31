App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 09:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Panel led by NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant starts working on response strategy

The panel held its first meeting on March 30, which saw attendance from several representatives of the private sector and industry.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A panel led by NITI Aayog chief executive officer (CEO) Amitabh Kant has begun working on a response strategy to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Empowered Committee held its first meeting on March 30, which saw attendance from several representatives of the private sector and industry.

Representatives of organisations such as ASSOCHAM, NASSCOM, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) attended the meeting.

Close

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 outbreak here

related news

NGOs and international organisations have also been included in the committee, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The panel has roped in representatives of the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the United Nations, the United Nations Development Programme and the Unicef, the report said.

The panel is one of the 11 committees formed on March 29 under the Disaster Management Act to form quick action plans to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

A report by The Indian Express said a six-member group headed by NITI Aayog member V K Paul had held its first meeting on March 30.

The group of officers will frame a medical emergency action plan in the next few days, the report added.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 09:38 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Economy #India

most popular

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.