Coronavirus pandemic | Panel led by NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant starts working on response strategy

A panel led by NITI Aayog chief executive officer (CEO) Amitabh Kant has begun working on a response strategy to contain the spread of COVID-19.
The Empowered Committee held its first meeting on March 30, which saw attendance from several representatives of the private sector and industry.
Representatives of organisations such as ASSOCHAM, NASSCOM, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) attended the meeting.
NGOs and international organisations have also been included in the committee, according to a report by The Economic Times.