Coronavirus pandemic | Over 4,000 cases of lockdown violations registered in Mumbai

Following strict enforcement of the COVID-19 lockdown, the Mumbai police have registered 4,953 offences, involving 9,583 persons ever since the curfew was imposed last month, an official said on Friday.

Most of these offences were registered under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, since the prohibitory orders were imposed on March 20, the official said.

As many as 6,033 people were arrested for lockdown violations and later released on bail, while 2,362 were allowed to leave after being served notices and 1,188 offenders remain at large, he said.

At least 1,203 persons were booked for stepping out of their homes without wearing masks, the official added.

With 1,269 offences, central Mumbai, which includes Dharavi, recorded the highest number of cases, he said, adding that 1,097 offences were registered in the western suburbs.

Of the 4,953 cases, 3,447 were for unlawful assembly, the official said.

