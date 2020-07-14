Coronavirus pandemic | Over 23,000 people in home quarantine furnish wrong addresses in Bengaluru

Health officials in Bengaluru are facing a big challenge on the home quarantine front amid rising COVID-19 cases as over 23,000 individuals have furnished wrong information about their place of residence.

The Karnataka government has made it mandatory for people coming from other states to undergo 14 days of home quarantine. After this, the citizens’ quarantine squad was tasked with ensuring that the norms are not violated.

However, the team is dealing with a huge problem as many have not given their correct residential address, says a report by The News Indian Express.

About 69,297 people are in active home quarantine Bengaluru Urban district, said the report citing data available with the squad as on July 12.

Of them, 46,113 people have given their correct address details while 23,184 individuals have not. This is creating difficulties in tracking those people, it said.

People, who want to volunteer in citizens’ quarantine squad, can register on www.quarantinesquad.in and join a group on the Telegram app related to their respective wards.

All the details regarding the people in home quarantine, along with their addresses and contact numbers will be available on the Quarantine Watch app of the State Government. The volunteers reach each house and conduct checks on people on the 2nd, 5th, 10th and 14th day, as per the report.

As many as 13,036 volunteers have enrolled for the citizens’ quarantine squad as on July 12, the report stated.

One of the volunteers shared how he ended up at the wrong house to check on home quarantined people.

“The security guard at the apartment pointed to a flat where a party was on. I went there along with Civil Defence personnel and told the residents that they can’t host parties with so many people when they are supposed to be under home quarantine. They were shocked when they heard this and said they hadn’t travelled anywhere for the past six months. Later, I realised that the wrong address was given,” the volunteer said as per the report.

COVID-19 infections in Karnataka has breached the 40,000 mark as the state reported 2,738 fresh cases and 73 related fatalities, taking the death toll to 757 on July 13, the health department said.

Out of 2,738 fresh infections reported, a whopping 1,315 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone, while 43 of the 73 reported deaths were from the state capital. The mortality rate in the state is 1.82 percent and 1.63 percent in Bengaluru.