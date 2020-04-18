App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2020 06:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Over 12 lakh construction workers to get Rs 2,000 each in Maharashtra

State Labour Minister Dilip Walse Patil observed that workers were reeling under hardships and finding it difficult to take care of their daily needs, as construction activities had come to a halt due to the lockdown.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Maharashtra government on Saturday decided to pay Rs 2,000 each to over 12 lakh registered construction workers in the state who have lost their livelihoods due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

The curbs, which were imposed on March 24, were later extended till May 3.

"Given the situation, Rs 2,000 each will be deposited through direct benefit transfer in the bank accounts of workers who are registered with the Maharashtra Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board," the minister said in an official statement.

More than 12 lakh workers registered with the board will benefit from this, he added.

The decision was taken in a meeting of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his deputy Ajit Pawar, Walse-Patil and senior bureaucrats, the statement said.

Thackeray on Friday said some industrial and commercial activities will be restarted from April 20 based on compliance with norms which are in place to combat coronavirus.

First Published on Apr 18, 2020 06:15 pm

