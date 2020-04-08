Coronavirus pandemic | Online pharmacies operating at 50-70% capacity: Report

Online pharmacies such as 1MG, Medlife and NetMeds are operating at 50-70 percent of their capacity during the lockdown, according to a report by The Economic Times.

India is in a nationwide lockdown till April 14 to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Follow LIVE updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

E-pharmacies are struggling to meet rising demand at a time when they are short-staffed and intercity movement of goods is slow, the report said. Orders for medicines that boost immunity have increased, the companies said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

"We are operating at about 60 percent, a steady increase of capacity with mail orders resuming in parts," Ananth Narayanan, chief executive officer (CEO) of Medlife, told The Economic Times.

He added that Medlife is providing masks and hand sanitizers to its delivery personnel. The company is sanitising its facilities every two hours and every fulfilment centre has a doctor.

Movement of supply between cities is still slow, Prashant Tandon, CEO of 1MG, told the publication.

Tandon added that 1MG is operating only at 60 percent capacity.

After the lockdown began on March 25, several retailers faced disruptions while supplying essential items.