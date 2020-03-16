App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 12:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Online companies take steps to cut social contact as people adopt ‘social distancing’

Online grocery retailer BigBasket has also started asking its delivery partners to exchange currency notes through envelopes and plastic covers, which get changed after every delivery slot

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, as customers are increasingly adopting social distancing, online shopping and food delivery platforms are taking measures to safeguard customers and their delivery agents, The Indian Express has reported.

According to the report, Flipkart is mapping impacted areas to minimise exposure of their delivery agents while online food-ordering apps like Zomato and Swiggy are offering contactless delivery options to cut the interface between customers and the delivery agents.

Online grocery retailer BigBasket has also started asking its delivery partners to exchange currency notes through envelopes and plastic covers, which get changed after every delivery slot, said the report.

Close

Coronavirus LIVE Updates

related news

At Flipkart, awareness sessions have been organised across all its facilities on how their employees and partners can minimise their exposure by following simple precautionary measures, a company spokesperson told the publication.

Also, their delivery agents are provided with sanitisers and other required equipment to use while they are on the go, and are keeping track of impacted areas to minimise their exposure. Delivery agents who are unwell are being advised to rest with all assurance of medical support, said the spokesperson.

App-based food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy are urging their customers to utilise the contactless delivery options.

Coronavirus pandemic | Swiggy, Zomato to safeguard delivery staff, customers

Online grocery company, BigBasket, has arranged thermal scanning of its customer experience executives (CEEs) before proceeding for delivery. Any CEE failing these checks is not allowed to proceed for delivery and is advised to return home for recuperation, said the company in a statement. The CEEs are being equipped with sanitisers and disposable gloves which are to be changed after every delivery to ensure minimisation of any exposure, the company said.

Coronavirus pandemic | BigBasket, Grofers orders rise 80-100% as people stay at home

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has infected over 156,000 people worldwide and left more than 5,800 dead. In India, the total number of coronavirus cases reached 110. To contain the spread of the virus, the authorities have urged people to stay at home.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 12:26 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.