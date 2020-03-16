Coronavirus pandemic | Online companies take steps to cut social contact as people adopt ‘social distancing’

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, as customers are increasingly adopting social distancing, online shopping and food delivery platforms are taking measures to safeguard customers and their delivery agents, The Indian Express has reported.

According to the report, Flipkart is mapping impacted areas to minimise exposure of their delivery agents while online food-ordering apps like Zomato and Swiggy are offering contactless delivery options to cut the interface between customers and the delivery agents.

Online grocery retailer BigBasket has also started asking its delivery partners to exchange currency notes through envelopes and plastic covers, which get changed after every delivery slot, said the report.

At Flipkart, awareness sessions have been organised across all its facilities on how their employees and partners can minimise their exposure by following simple precautionary measures, a company spokesperson told the publication.

Also, their delivery agents are provided with sanitisers and other required equipment to use while they are on the go, and are keeping track of impacted areas to minimise their exposure. Delivery agents who are unwell are being advised to rest with all assurance of medical support, said the spokesperson.

App-based food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy are urging their customers to utilise the contactless delivery options.

Online grocery company, BigBasket, has arranged thermal scanning of its customer experience executives (CEEs) before proceeding for delivery. Any CEE failing these checks is not allowed to proceed for delivery and is advised to return home for recuperation, said the company in a statement. The CEEs are being equipped with sanitisers and disposable gloves which are to be changed after every delivery to ensure minimisation of any exposure, the company said.

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has infected over 156,000 people worldwide and left more than 5,800 dead. In India, the total number of coronavirus cases reached 110. To contain the spread of the virus, the authorities have urged people to stay at home.