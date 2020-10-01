Coronavirus pandemic | Once a 'model state', Kerala’s COVID-19 situation is now critical

LIVE updates of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its impact on India and the world

Five months after Kerala earned praise from the international community for flattening the COVID-19 curve successfully, the state finds itself among those with the maximum coronavirus case load now.

Kerala, on October 1, reported 8,135 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2,828 recoveries, and 29 COVID-19 deaths, taking total number of active cases to 72,339. Kerala’s total coronavirus tally now stands over 1,96,000, including 742 deaths and more than 1,28,000 recoveries.

In the past few days, Kerala has seen a sudden spike in the number of new COVID-19 infections being reported daily. Even two weeks ago, somewhere around 3,500-4,000 new coronavirus cases were being reported daily.

Unfortunately, Kerala now ranks among the top three worst-hit states vis-a-vis the number of new coronavirus cases being reported per million population per week, coming next only to Delhi and Maharashtra. According to a Times of India report, Kerala is registering 158 coronavirus cases in the week from September 19-26, whereas there were 111 new cases per million population in the week before.

What is especially a cause for concern is that the proportion of active cases in Kerala is nearly 35 percent of the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded thus far, The Indian Express reported. This is far higher than the national active coronavirus case ratio that stands at 15.42 percent.

Kerala’s recovery rate is also far below the national average. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate at the moment is above 83 percent, whereas that of Kerala’s is 65.39 percent.

In what could offer a little relief to Keralites, the state fares better than most states in the top 10 list with regard to the mortality rate. Kerala has a mortality rate of 0.38 percent, which is among the lowest in India. The national average for the same is 1.57 percent.

Though the Kerala government has admitted that the current COVID-19 situation in the state is extremely critical, it has ruled out imposing a complete coronavirus lockdown again.