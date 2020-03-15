App
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2020 07:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Odisha teacher arrested for spreading misinformation about coronavirus

Bindu Mahanand, who works in Dudkel primary school, had allegedly posted a message on popular mobile application WhatsApp claiming that an infected man had returned from Bengaluru and confined himself to his house at Khaliakani village in Golamunda block.

Representative Image
A government school teacher was arrested in Odishas Kalahandi district on Sunday for allegedly spreading misinformation about novel coronavirus, police said.

Bindu Mahanand, who works in Dudkel primary school, had allegedly posted a message on popular mobile application WhatsApp claiming that an infected man had returned from Bengaluru and confined himself to his house at Khaliakani village in Golamunda block.

Following this, police and block officials visited the village in Golmunda area to verify the claim made by the teacher, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Dharmagarh, Laxmi Narayan Panda said.

The information was found to be false following which the police registered a case against Mahanand and arrested him, the SDPO said.

The teacher claimed that he was innocent and someone had played mischief using his mobile phone.

The state government had warned that stern action would be taken against anyone spreading rumours about the disease.

First Published on Mar 15, 2020 07:23 pm

tags #coronavirus #India

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.