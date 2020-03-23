App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 12:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus Pandemic: Number of cases rises to 415 in India, Health Ministry

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said 18,383 samples have been tested till 10 am on Monday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country surged to 415, a spike from the 360 figure the night before, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

The figure includes 41 foreign nationals and seven deaths.

Gujarat, Bihar and Maharashtra reported a death each on Sunday. Four fatalities were reported earlier from Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra and Punjab, the ministry said. The 415 figure also includes 24 people who have been cured, discharged or migrated, it said.

It was not immediately clear where the new cases have come from.

The total number of positive novel coronavirus cases includes 67 in Maharashtra, including three foreigners, and Kerala also at 67, with seven foreign nationals, data issued by the ministry showed.

Till Monday morning, Delhi had reported 29 positive cases, including a foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh recorded 28, also including a foreigner, it added.

Rajasthan reported 27 cases, of which two are foreigners. Telangana reported 26 cases, including 11 foreigners. Karnataka has 26 coronavirus patients, the ministry said.

Cases have been reported from across the country, including from Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 12:11 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Indian Council of Medical Research

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.