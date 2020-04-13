App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 02:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | NSE contributes Rs 26 cr for COVID-19 relief funds

The employees of the NSE Group are also separately contributing one day's salary towards the PM-CARES Fund for this purpose, a release said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Leading stock exchange NSE on Monday said it has contributed Rs 26 crore towards PM-CARES Fund and a few state government funds in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The employees of the NSE Group are also separately contributing one day's salary towards the PM-CARES Fund for this purpose, a release said.

''NSE is committed to supporting the government in the nation's battle against the pandemic and in providing assistance to alleviate the difficulties faced by the ecosystem due to COVID 19,” the release said.

COVID-19 pandemic LIVE updates

The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) was set up on March 28 to raise money for combating the coronavirus outbreak and to provide relief to the affected people.

Political leaders, corporates, defence personnel, employees of PSUs such as railways, and Bollywood personalities have made a contribution to the PM-CARES Fund.

So far, the pandemic has claimed 308 lives in India, while the number of cases has climbed to 9,152, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 02:00 pm

tags #Covid-19 #NSE #PM-CARES fund #stock exchange

